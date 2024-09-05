zkSync Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, zkSync has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One zkSync token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. zkSync has a market capitalization of $377.55 million and $41.52 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About zkSync

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.10132077 USD and is up 4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $42,162,528.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

