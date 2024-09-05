Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CEO Larry C. Heaton II Buys 100,000 Shares

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) CEO Larry C. Heaton II bought 100,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zomedica Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZOM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 2,496,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,821,457. Zomedica Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zomedica by 41.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 276,100 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Zomedica by 1,585.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 168,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.

