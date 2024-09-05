Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
Zovio has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
Zovio Company Profile
