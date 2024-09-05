Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZS opened at $157.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -308.10 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $146.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

