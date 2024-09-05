Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $604-$606 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.67 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.810-2.870 EPS.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.41.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $157.13 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $146.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.90 and its 200-day moving average is $188.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

