Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.040-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $221.0 million-$225.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.9 million. Zumiez also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.04)-$0.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Zumiez Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.67. 427,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,971. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.58 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

