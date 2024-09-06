150,000 Shares in YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) Acquired by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of YS Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YS opened at $0.44 on Friday. YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

