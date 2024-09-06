16,500 Shares in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of The India Fund by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The India Fund by 168.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 349,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 218,980 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in The India Fund by 26.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 368,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 76,436 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The India Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $846,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The India Fund Stock Performance

IFN opened at $18.13 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The India Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

