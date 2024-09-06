20,120 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Purchased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 69.3% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $19.59 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.