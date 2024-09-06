2020 Bulkers (OTC:TTBKF) Shares Down 3.5%

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTC:TTBKF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.13 and last traded at C$13.13. Approximately 147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.60.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.39.
2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. 2020 Bulkers Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
