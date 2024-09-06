2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up to $23.36

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.36, but opened at $23.96. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 1,289,674 shares traded.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 114,524 shares during the period.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

