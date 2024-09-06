4,339 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,051,000 after acquiring an additional 951,446 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,459,000 after acquiring an additional 329,705 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,416,000 after purchasing an additional 668,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.4773 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

