5,750 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Bought by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 192.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Relx by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RELX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

