9258 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $121.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

