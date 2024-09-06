9258 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

