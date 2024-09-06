9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $105,000 Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWG. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 418,878 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWG. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NatWest Group stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

About NatWest Group



NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

