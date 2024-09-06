9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $313,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.68.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
NYSE SHW opened at $360.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.52. The firm has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $371.19.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
