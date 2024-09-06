9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in GE Vernova by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $198.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.44. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $204.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEV. Evercore ISI increased their target price on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.28.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

