9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 315 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after buying an additional 1,728,782 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $128.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.