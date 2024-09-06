abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Trading Up 1.1%

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59). 1,014,856 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 694,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.59).

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £131.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2,200.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a GBX 38 ($0.50) dividend. This is a positive change from abrdn Diversified Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.42. This represents a yield of 46.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30,000.00%.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Company Profile

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

