abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8.30 Per Share

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of LON AUSC opened at GBX 494.43 ($6.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of £387.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1,169.77 and a beta of 1.01. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 366 ($4.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.31 ($7.05). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 508.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 482.10.
About abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust
