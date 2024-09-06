abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8.30 Per Share

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON AUSC opened at GBX 494.43 ($6.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of £387.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1,169.77 and a beta of 1.01. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 366 ($4.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.31 ($7.05). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 508.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 482.10.

Get abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust alerts:

About abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.