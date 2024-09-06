Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Acacia Research comprises approximately 1.3% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Acacia Research worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 146.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $473.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 44.42% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Acacia Research Profile

(Free Report)

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

