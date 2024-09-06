Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 9.1 %
Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.57. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $7.06.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
Read More
