Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 9.1 %

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.57. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXDX Free Report ) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 134,530 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

