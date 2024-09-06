Acuitas Investments LLC Buys 75,767 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,767 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 29.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

