Acuitas Investments LLC Grows Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,344 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 1.07% of Intevac worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Intevac by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 256,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Intevac by 42.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Intevac by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 54,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intevac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 83,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Intevac by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 352,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 35,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Intevac stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $91.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.82. Intevac, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Intevac had a negative net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

