Acuitas Investments LLC Raises Position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,956 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 1.36% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 273,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 42.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 534,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 868,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $0.58 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.58, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $42.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.20.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

