Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 14,245 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Acuitas Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,245 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Richardson Electronics worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. Richardson Electronics had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Richardson Electronics

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Read More

