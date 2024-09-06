Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 97,260 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Acuitas Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 97,260 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.72% of Vera Bradley worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley Stock Down 0.4 %

VRA stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $156.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. Research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.