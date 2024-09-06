Addison Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF comprises 1.8% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,892,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 459,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,098,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $22,149,000.

Shares of SMLF traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.36. 8,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,871. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

