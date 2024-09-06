Addison Advisors LLC Has $847,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,559,000 after buying an additional 497,079 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total value of $13,256,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,778,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,286,847,046.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 737,410 shares of company stock worth $669,719,100. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $9.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $903.32. 840,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $896.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $826.65.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

