Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 13,113 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 244,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 177,066 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,456,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.58. 58,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

