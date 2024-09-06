Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 2,060 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

KBWB stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 227,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,442. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

