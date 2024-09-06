Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 495 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 48,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 243,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.96. The stock had a trading volume of 953,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

