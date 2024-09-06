Addison Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.16. 288,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.