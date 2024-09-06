Addison Advisors LLC Sells 1,560 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.06. 61,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,941. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

