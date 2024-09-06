Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Director Sells $65,015.00 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,866 shares in the company, valued at $502,695.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 2.5 %

Addus HomeCare stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.37. 106,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,223. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.15. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $134.78.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth approximately $11,611,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

