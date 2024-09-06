Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Shares Down 3.3%

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $143.70 and last traded at $143.99. 169,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 499,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.00 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $5,040,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

