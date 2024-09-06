Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.85

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.
Advanced Info Service Public Stock Up 9.5 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.30.
Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.
Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend
Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.
