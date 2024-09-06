Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $133.24 and last traded at $133.54. 12,335,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 61,299,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.57 billion, a PE ratio of 196.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,971,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.9% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 34,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 119,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after buying an additional 50,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

