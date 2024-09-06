Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) to Issue $0.04 Annual Dividend

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Agent Information Software Price Performance
AIFS remained flat at $1.07 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. Agent Information Software has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.12.
About Agent Information Software
