Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) to Issue $0.04 Annual Dividend

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Agent Information Software Price Performance

AIFS remained flat at $1.07 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. Agent Information Software has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada.

