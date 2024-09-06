Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Sells $1,097,700.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $1,097,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,441,345.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $107.21 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.78 and a twelve month high of $114.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.66.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agilysys by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 218,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after acquiring an additional 71,809 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Agilysys by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Agilysys by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

