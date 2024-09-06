Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.12

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $962.71 million and approximately $33.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00039514 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006642 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00013077 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000088 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006855 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001957 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004121 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000515 BTC.
Algorand Coin Profile
Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,578,804 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.
Buying and Selling Algorand
