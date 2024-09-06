Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.12

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $962.71 million and approximately $33.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00039514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00013077 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,578,804 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

