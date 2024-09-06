Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32.40 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $941.93 million and $32.40 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00039193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,579,887 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

