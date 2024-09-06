Ali Pervaiz Sells 8,404 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) CFO Ali Pervaiz sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $17,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,138 shares in the company, valued at $811,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Accuray Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARAY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.92. 623,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,268. The company has a market cap of $190.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.45. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accuray

About Accuray

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accuray by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,857,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accuray by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 959,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

