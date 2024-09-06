Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.40 and last traded at $82.57. 4,017,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 16,570,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,175 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,398,000 after buying an additional 819,019 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,986,000 after buying an additional 983,842 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,367,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

