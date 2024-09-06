Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Sells $492,961.95 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Bohanon sold 15,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $492,961.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,262,637.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Bohanon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Stephen Bohanon sold 35,893 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $1,206,004.80.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 5.8 %

Alkami Technology stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. 560,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,366. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.32 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALKT shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

