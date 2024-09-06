Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $224.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $193.00 to $224.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.76.

Get Allstate alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $185.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $105.85 and a fifty-two week high of $191.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.