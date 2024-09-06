Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Research analysts at Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 217.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Allurion Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Allurion Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ALUR opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. Allurion Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.33.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allurion Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allurion Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allurion Technologies stock. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Allurion Technologies worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

