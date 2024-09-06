Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Lake Street Capital

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATEC. Morgan Stanley cut Alphatec from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $930.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.22. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 816.57% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, Director David M. Demski acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,460.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Alphatec by 11.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in Alphatec by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

