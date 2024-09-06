Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Trading Down 3.1%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. 127,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 831,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Alstom Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

Alstom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.0836 dividend. This is an increase from Alstom’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

